WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Down 23.2% This Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.22 or 0.00050708 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $631.65 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

