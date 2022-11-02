William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for F5 in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

F5 Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of F5

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $144.54 on Monday. F5 has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in F5 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in F5 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,797 shares of company stock valued at $305,266. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

