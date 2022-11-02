William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $14.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.25. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.91.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $234.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.22. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $334.78.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

