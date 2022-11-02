WINkLink Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $99.26 million and $24.12 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,464.38 or 0.31561263 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012315 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010474 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $25,797,186.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

