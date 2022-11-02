Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

