Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $28.49.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
