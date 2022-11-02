WMS Partners LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.