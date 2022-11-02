WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $229,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 133.8% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 164,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $153.34. 55,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

