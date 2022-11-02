WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. 14,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,228. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
