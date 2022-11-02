Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.47–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $533.00 million-$534.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.34 million. Workiva also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.10)-$(0.08) EPS.

Workiva Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 617,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Workiva by 187.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

