Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.90 million-$139.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.26 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Workiva stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. 617,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

