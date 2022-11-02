Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.01 billion and approximately $104.81 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $20,416.53 or 1.00003846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.54 or 0.31161181 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012170 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,480 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

