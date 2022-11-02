Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

WH opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

