X Square Capital LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

C traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,902. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

