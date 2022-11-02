XDC Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $371.31 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. XDC Network has a total market cap of $371.31 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.27 or 0.31108329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012150 BTC.

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.