XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:XPO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41.

Insider Activity

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.