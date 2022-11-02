XRUN Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $354.65 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $354.65 million and $1.32 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

