Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.00 on Friday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

