Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.00 on Friday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
