Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.30.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

