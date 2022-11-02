YES WORLD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $191,056.00 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $191,056.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YES WORLD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,201.15 or 0.30863369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012054 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YES WORLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YES WORLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.