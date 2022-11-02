YES WORLD (YES) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $11.19 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $191,639.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

