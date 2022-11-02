yOUcash (YOUC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.42 Billion

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002488 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.42 billion and approximately $1.68 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.59 or 0.30659527 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011997 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

