Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.44. 178,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.66. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

