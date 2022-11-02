Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 6,564 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. CWM LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,557. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

