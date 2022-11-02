Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 26,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,143,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 193,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 153,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 115.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 1,309,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,043,232. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.