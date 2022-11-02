Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 50.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.96. 211,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $357.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.41. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $184.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

