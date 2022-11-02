Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $152.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.87 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

