10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

