11,524 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,068,000 after buying an additional 4,188,968 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 415,768 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,317,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 831,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 5,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $49.35.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

