12,531 Shares in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

Global X Southeast Asia ETF stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

