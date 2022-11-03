13,585 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

