1,508 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

