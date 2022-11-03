1peco Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00007318 BTC on exchanges. 1peco has a market cap of $222.61 million and approximately $2,051.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1peco has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

