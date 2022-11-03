336 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 68.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,088,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Diageo stock opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.96. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
