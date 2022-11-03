37Protocol Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, 37Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 37Protocol has a market cap of $570.42 million and approximately $63,207.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 37Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

37Protocol Profile

37Protocol’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

