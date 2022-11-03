5,000 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.22.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

