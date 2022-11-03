5,005 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXE. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

FXE stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.