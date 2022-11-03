7,107 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

