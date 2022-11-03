723 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

