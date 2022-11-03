761 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

