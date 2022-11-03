A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.14.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

