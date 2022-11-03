A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

A10 Networks Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $33,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $33,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $30,348.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,446 shares of company stock worth $1,027,383. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 54.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,552,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

