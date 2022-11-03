Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 313 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

