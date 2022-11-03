Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in UGI were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

