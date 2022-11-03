Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 54,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

