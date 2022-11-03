Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

