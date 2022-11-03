ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.93 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. State Street Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 409,120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 196,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

