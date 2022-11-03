ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 3890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 86.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,727,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 799,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 539,390 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,066,000 after purchasing an additional 498,832 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $8,008,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 22.9% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 307,898 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.