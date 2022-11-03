adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €83.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Evercore ISI cut adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. adidas has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in adidas by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.