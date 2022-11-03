ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.64 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

