Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,818 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

